, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Helen Dyer Hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Parrigin Dyer; his step-father, J.C. Hunter; two daughters, Rachel Sheckles, of Columbia, Kentucky, Stephanie Dyer, of Albany; two sons, Jonathan and Derek Dyer, both of Albany; 10 grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in the Fairland Cemetery.

Thomas M. Dyer