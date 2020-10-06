, 78, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky .

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Orvil and Sallie Groce Wright. She was of the Methodist faith, was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church, and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bro. Noel Smith, brothers, Creed Thomas Norris, Bobby Wright, Jackie Creed Norris; son-in-law, Shelby Spears.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Burns; children, Mary Jo Spears of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Terri (Jamie) Howard, Jessica (Jerry) Shoopman, Pat (Kathy) Burns, Bill (Jenny) Burns, Pam (Willie) Polston, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Tammy (Michael) Gladden of Hardyville, Kentucky; siblings, Donald (Jan) Wright, of Brandon, Florida, Rondal (Carol) Wright of Indiana, Cathy (Jerry) Armstrong of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Burial was in the Dutch Creek Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Mary Ruth Wright Smith Burns