, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Medical Center of Albany, in Albany, Kentucky

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Hobert and Cora (Lowe) Polston. He was a farmer and of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur Charles “A.C.” Polston, Bud Polston, Linda Penneycuff and Larry Polston.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara G. Polston, of Albany, Kentucky; one son, Tony (Bridgette) Polston of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Holly (Keith) Robbins of Monroe, Tennessee, Mary Polston (Ed Luttrell) of Albany, Kentucky, Doyle (Janie) Polston of New Castle, Indiana; one granddaughter, Taylor Polston (Kristian Baxter); great-grandchildren, Eira Polston, Nola Polston; sisters-in-law, Barbara Joyce Polston sand Brenda Polston Scott; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2020 graveside in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.

Danny Hugh Polston