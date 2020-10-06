Sherry Lee McWhorter

, 53, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David McWhorter; her parents, Jackie and Jerley Lee; two daughters, Taylor (Zach) Sawyers and Keri McWhorter; one son, Gavin (Patricia) McWhorter; two sisters. Terry (Jerry) Aaron and Ginger (Wayne) Conn; two grandchildren: Lynnex and Lawson Sawyers, all of Albany.

Services were held Saturday, October 3, 2020, atTalbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Clear Fork Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

