Rollercoaster Yard Sale venders fewer in number but there was still plenty of stuff, at Stuff

Likely due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year’s Rollercoaster Yard Sale was visibly less popular with vendors and sellers. Still there was plenty of both on hand at the largest gathering – a yard sale epicenter – near the intersection of U.S. 127 and KY 90.

Located near Stuff Plain and Fancy, co-owner Mary Washburn told the Clinton County News that several vendors, from states as far away as Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina, were selling at that location.

At left, co-owner John Washburn talks with a couple of young yard sale fans about some puppies that were for sale at his location.