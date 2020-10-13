Upchurch receives Dr. L.Y. Lancaster Scholarship

Carly Paige Upchurch, daughter of Adam and Pattie Upchurch, is an honored and humbled recipient of Dr. L.Y. Lancaster Scholarship in the amount of $9,300.00. Carly is a Pre-Med student at Western Kentucky University.

Carly is so honored and humbled because Dr. Lennie Young Lancaster was the father of Western’s Pre-Med program.

The Lancaster scholarship reflects not only grade, which is important, but also character, honor, citizenship, a sense of community, compassion, drive and a desire to help others.

Only one student each year is chosen for this gift. The Upchurchs thank the Lancaster family for their selfless gift to Western and the Pre-Med students of Western.