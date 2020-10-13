McConnell, Comer make brief stop in Albany

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell made a stop in Albany Friday to meet with and talk about issues facing the nation.

Speaking to a small gathering of citizens and local officials, the Senator and the crowd on hand managed to socially distance at the Albany Fire Department Headquarters.

McConnell was accompanied on the brief stop by U.S. Congressman James Comer. The pair also made stops earlier in the day in Comer’s hometown of Tompkinsville, as well as in neighboring Burkesville, Kentucky.

McConnell is running for re-election this fall, facing Democrat nominee Amy McGrath. Comer is facing Democrat nominee James Rhodes.

During Friday’s stop, McConnell talked about the success of the CARES Act that he introduced and helped lead to passage.

The CARES Act delivered over $230,000 for first responders in Clinton County. He noted that in total, Clinton County had received about $4 million, including $3.6 million for The Medical Center at Albany and almost $10,000 for local housing programs.

He also noted that the CARES Act includes more than $1.7 billion for Kentucky’s state and local government response to COVID-19 and more than $1.3 billion for Kentucky healthcare providers. He also said that his legislation created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping more than 50,000 Kentucky nonprofits, farmers, and small businesses access over $5.2 billion in urgent relief.

McConnell added that Albany is expected to receive $3.4 million in federal funds to improve water service infrastructure with the City of Albany, primarily to benefit the water system problems that have plagued the Duvall Valley and Bald Rock Communities for some time. That grant was recently announced jointly by McConnell and Comer.

The Senator also spoke about several other issues, especially issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, said he expected a vaccine to be developed and distributed soon, but noted that in the meantime, everyone should pay particular attention to doing their part in combatting the spread of the disease by practicing social distancing guidelines, and by wearing a mask when in close contact with others, in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

