Clinton man arrested on juvenile rape charge

A Clinton County man was arrested Saturday, October 10, 2020, on a charge of first degree rape involving a juvenile.

Christopher Thrasher, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested at approximately 5:00 p.m. Saturday at his residence.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Trooper Nick Hale, Public Affairs Officer for Post 15, the arrest was made following an investigation led by Trooper Jordan Carter.

The arrest was made Saturday by the Kentucky State Police following an indictment by the Clinton County Grand Jury that was issued Thursday, October 8, 2020, charging Thrasher with Rape First Degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

According to the press release, Thrasher was lodged in the Clinton County Detention Center.

Trooper Carter was assisted on this investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner.