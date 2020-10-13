Clinton County’s COVID-19 statistics took its worst turn yet during the past week, since the pandemic reached Kentucky more than seven months ago.

The virus claimed its third resident last week .

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported on Saturday that a Clinton County resident had died due to complications of having contracted COVID-19.

In addition, Clinton County continued to remain in the highest danger range on the COVID-19 Community Spread rating, being in the “Red-Critical” range for the past full week, as well as a four-day period from the week prior.

As of Tuesday morning of this week, that meant that Clinton County’s rate of infection spread had been in the “Red-Critical” range for 11 consecutive days.

Clinton County had some 25 new cases added to its count during the past seven days, ending with Monday night’s LCDHD information report, 15 more than what was released during that same time.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 36 active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, with six of those patients being listed as hospitalized leaving 30 patients classified as in self-isolation.

Clinton County’s number of hospitalized patients was the highest number of any of the 10 counties in the LCDHD region, which was showing a total of 15 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Pulaski County had the second highest number of patients with three.

A week ago, Clinton County had 27 active cases, but on Saturday of last week, it was reported that the county at that point, had 40 active cases of COVID-19 on its rolls, making it the highest number of cases here since the pandemic count began in Kentucky in March.

Across the 10 county area, the total number of cases was up considerably from last week’s report, 344 to 259.

Since the pandemic reached Kentucky back in March, there have been 75 deaths in the 10 county region, three of which were Clinton County residents.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 36 COVID-19 cases, other counties in the LCDHD region’s case counts, and the number of hospitalized patients in parentheses, were: Adair 75 (0); Casey 4 (0); Cumberland 2 (1); Green 17 (1); McCreary 18 (1); Pulaski 74 (3); Russell 33 (0); Taylor 60 (1); Wayne 25 (2).