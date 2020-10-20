VFW essay contest

Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars holds an essay contest. One for high school age (The Voice of Democracy) and one for middle school age (The Patriot’s Pen.)

Both essays are due by October 31, and we want to see your literary skills!

The Voice of Democracy essay needs to be written on the topic “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?” The top prize for this essay is $30,000!

The Patriot’s Pen essay needs to be written on the topic “What is Patriotism to Me?” The top prize for this essay is $5,000.00!

If there are any questions please feel free to contact us. This is an excellent opportunity for our local kids. Check out the entry forms for specifics, located on the VFW’s Facebook page.

We had very few participants last year,. Let’s change that this year!

You can drop your essays off at the Clinton County Library by calling 606-387-5989. The library staff will pick them up at the curb.