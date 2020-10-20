Vote Now! it's that easy

Vote Now!

Although election day, November 3, is still a couple of weeks away, Clinton County is heading to the polls already, in full force. Early voting is in progress now, and it’s not only available in two versions, it’s easy. In person voting is going on now, Monday through Saturday, at the Welcome Center on U.S. 127 in Albany. In the photo above left, voters can be seen leaving the building after casting their votes. If you have received a paper ballot already, it can be filled out and mailed, or handed in at County Clerk Nathan Collins’ office in person. Above right, Clinton County News Editor Al Gibson is shown handing Collins his paper ballot Monday morning.