Volley Dawgs earn 4th straight regional tourney berth

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs, despite having a shortened season due to COVID-19, has finished the regular season with an 8-3 record.

The Volley Dawgs usually play a season filled with 20 plus games, but scheduling conflicts and other issues kept the team from getting in a regular season.

The Lady Volley Dawgs did, however, revenge a loss against Warren East, as well as won the All “A” Regional Tournament for the fourth straight year.

Clinton County lost on its journey to the state championship to Wolfe County in the elite eight in Richmond, Kentucky, in four games, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, and 23-25.

This week, Clinton County was at home to host the 16th District Tournament to try and make it a four peat.

Picking up the number one seed, the Lady Volley Dawgs played Cumberland County on Monday night in the late game.

Clinton County won that match to move on to the championship game held on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline).

The Lady Volley Dawgs won in three straight sets, 25-9, 25-17, and 25-16.

Cumberland County headed into the tournament with a 2-10 record, defeating Warren Central and Caverna during the regular season.

The Lady Panthers acquired zero wins in district play making them the fourth seed in the tournament.

Russell County and Metcalfe County picked up the number two and three seeds respectively and faced off Monday night in the opening game of the 16th District Tournament.

Russell County won its opening round game in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 27-25, to move on to the championship game against Clinton County Tuesday night.

The Lady Lakers headed into the tournament with a 7-8 record and a 4-1 record in distinct play.

Metcalfe County came in with an 8-6 record and a 2-3 record in district play for the number three seed in the tournament.

Both Russell County and Clinton County will move on to the 4th Region Tournament next week.

Head Coach Kayla Kriek talked strategy with her team Monday night during a time out against Cumberland County in the opening round of the 16th District Tournament. Clinton County won the game in three sets to move on to the championship game held on Tuesday night. The Lady Volley Dawgs will move on to the regional tournament next week.