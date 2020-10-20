Students sent home again

Clinton County Schools announced Monday that in-person instruction would have to be put on pause until further notice, according to Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson.

“Mid-morning on Monday, October 19, we received a call with positive results for COVID-19 for one CCHS employee and one AES employee,” Parson said. “Both employees had been part of some gatherings over the weekend which impacted other school employees.”

Those employees they came in contact with have to be quarantined for 14 days, according to the health department’s regulations.

“Due to the number of quarantined staff, compared to the available number of substitutes, Clinton County Schools must pause in-person instruction until there is an adequate number of staff available to safely operate schools for in-person instruction,” Parson said.

Parson couldn’t confirm when school would be back in session.

“The health department quarantines and they release,” Parson said. “We will be dependent on them as far as when staff get released to return.”

On Sunday, October 18, Clinton County recorded 13 new cases, the highest one day total Clinton County has had.

With Clinton County, and now several surrounding counties in the “red zone,” sports are still going ahead as scheduled, especially district and regional competitions.

“We plan to allow varsity sports to continue, particularly for district/region type events … even if we have to reduce or eliminate crowds,” Parson said.

Clinton County hosted the 16th District Volleyball Tournament Monday and Tuesday night and scaled back the amount of people able to attend the event to immediate family only.

Parson said, as far as home games are concerned, they will continue with games, but Clinton County has no control on away games.

“Regarding away games, though, we have very little control over the opposing team and what they’ll allow,” Parson said.