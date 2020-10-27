Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

COVID-19 just won’t loosen its grip on high school sports

This COVID-19 year we’re all suffering through just won’t back down from the squeeze it has not only on life as we all remember it, but on high school sports as well.

Last week’s football game against Edmonson County that was “on” when I wrote this column last week, was canceled at the last minute, due to some Wildcat players testing positive to the virus.

This week’s Friday night game at Metcalfe County is another wait and see situation.

Both Clinton County and Metcalfe County are well in the deep red critical community spread categories and while it might be possible for Metcalfe County to creep out of the red by Friday, there is no chance Clinton County can move into a lesser zone for some time.

As it has been for some time – it’s a wait and see game.

If our Dawgs do get to hit the field Friday night for the game at Edmonton, it would be only our third game of the season, out of a possible four in regular season play.

Game time against the Hornets is set for 7:00 p.m. and it should be a game starting with mostly clearing skies after rain that is predicted earlier in the day to have ended. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 40s.

Congrats to our Volley Dawgs – again

Grabbing their fourth straight 16th District championship title last week, our Clinton County Volley Dawgs were all smiles at center court after defeating Russell County for the title match.

Congrats Volley Dawgs on yet another title and more hardware for the trophy case.

Winter sports is another ‘we just don’t know’

When schools went back to non-traditional instruction, it threw a wrench into the works for the upcoming winter sports season, again with a “wait and see” answer being the most common.

Clinton County District Athletic Director Brandon Pharis tells us he was set to attend a 4th Region Athletic Directors meeting this week that could shed more light on just what basketball might look like and when we might expect to see the rock being thrown up for the first time.

Locally, when in-class instruction was halted last week, so was practice for basketball. Just when everything might again begin moving forward – again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

I can pretty much say one thing for certain though – “don’t expect it to look anything like normal.”