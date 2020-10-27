Volley Dawgs earn fourth straight district title

Jordan Mullins set up a ball during Clinton County’s first game against Russell County in the district championship last week. Clinton County won its fourth straight district title.

Autumn McCutchen went up for a kill during Clinton County’s match against Russell County. The Lady Volley Dawgs won the title game in three sets, 25-21, 25-15, and 25-16.

Autumn McCutchen, Taylor Cross and Katie Thurman were named to the 2020 All District Team after the conclusion of Tuesday night’s championship game.