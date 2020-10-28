Myrtle “Sally” Olean (Cash) Pate, 92, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in West Branch, Michigan. She was born in Albany, Kentucky to the late Elvin and Effie (Keen) Cash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Pate, and siblings, Eugene Cash and Atha Fava.

She is survived by; her daughters, Shirley Hebold and Jacklean (Robert) Jones; a brother, Raymond (Kathy) Hooper.

A graveside service will be held at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Mike Huffaker officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch, Michigan. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com