, 60, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Community Hospital South in Indianapolis,

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late Jessie Earl and Tina (Ridge) Wright. He was of Christian faith and a crew leader for DPW of Maryland.

He is survived by his son, Joshua (Brittany) Dahl of Greenwood, Indiana; his siblings, Marilyn (Jerry) McManus and Steve Wright, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were was held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Cave Springs Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Clayton Paul Wright