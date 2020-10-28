, 87, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Cumberland Valley Manor, in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Mt. Union Christian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Larry) Elmore and Sandi Thomas; three sons, Danny J. (Judy) Thomas, Kenny (Peggy) Thomas and Alan Thomas, all of Albany; one sister, Wilma Kough of Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial is in the Piercey Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Mary Louise Bailey Thomas