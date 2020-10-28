, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green..

She was the daughter of the late Ted and Jean Melton, and was also preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean Melton, and one brother, Eddie Melton.

She is survived by her husband, Gary York; one daughter, Angela Nicole York Meadors, of Albany; one sister, Diane Cole; one brother, Butch Melton, all of Monticello, Kentucky; a mother-in-law, Wilma York; three sisters-in-law, Shelia Melton, Kim (Rick) Stonecipher and Angie (Kevin) Thompson; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, October 26, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Bob Thrasher officiating. Burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Rosie Lee Melton York