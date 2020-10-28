, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee,

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Alvis Eulina and Eula Pearl Pennticuff Bowlin. He was of Baptist faith, a member of Fairland Baptist Church, and a feed mill operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Patsy” Speck Bowlin; sisters, Elizabeth Kearney and Nell Pierce; brothers, John Bowlin, Russell Bowlin, Lawrence Bowlin, and Lanny Bowlin.

He is survived by his siblings; Eddie (Paul) Avery, Faye Brown, Gayle Bowlin, Benny (June) Bowlin, all of Albany, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with a host of other family.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Cooper and Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

James Ervin “Jimmie” Bowlin