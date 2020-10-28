Bro. Dennis James “Jimmie” Shelley

Bro. Dennis James “Jimmy” Shelley, 52, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee,

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Dennis Ellis and Patricia Lynne (Dalton) Shelley. He was a local minister, a member of Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church, and a self-employed barber.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Ellis Shelley; daughter, Tara Shelley; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Jerry Shelley; and nephew, Axl Dicken.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia (Donald) Lindsey of Albany, Kentucky; wife, Jewel Braswell Shelley of Albany, Kentucky; children, Adam Shelley, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Makayla Shelley, Sierra Shelley, Brianna Shelley, Charla Shelley, Madison Aaron, all of Albany, Kentucky; sister, Rhonda (Gary) Dicken of Albany, Kentucky; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, along with a host of other family.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the chapel of Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church with Bro. Donnie Shelley, Bro. Shawn Shelley, and Bro. Michael Pierce officiating.

Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Twin Lakes Grace Fellowship Church or Campbell-New Funeral Home.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.