Ila Dean Beaty Vitatoe, 88, of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Indiana.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Vitatoe; three sons, Gerald Vitatoe, Decatur, Indiana, Harold and Rick Vitatoe, both of Bluffton, Indiana; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, November 2, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Rick Cross officiating. Burial was in the Davidson Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.