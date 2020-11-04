Sonny Shultz

Sonny Schultz, 88, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green.

He was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church, a US Army Veteran and member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Genia Shaffner, and a great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Shultz; three daughters, Becky (Danny) White, Debbie Caplinger, both of Indiana and Dawn (Tom) Morgan, of Elwood, Indiana; one son, Spud Shultz, of Indianapolis, Indiana; one son-in-law, Ronnie Shaffner; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, November 2, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Bobby Sexton officiating.

A Masonic service was held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 1.

Burial was in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.