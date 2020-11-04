Eula Pickens Duvall Moran

Pickens Moran, 96, of Albany, Kentucky, passed way October 28, 2020, at Pickett Care & Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was a member of the Albany Woman’s Club, the Clinton County Republican Party, and was the first woman appointed as a trustee of Albany First United Methodist Church.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late William Perry “Bill” and Lucile Pickens Duvall.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Madison Moran; her son, William Madison “Bill” Moran; sisters Mary Lucille (Robert T.) Carver, Mildred Snow (Forrest W.) Cooper, and Lorene D. Brooks; a brother, Billy F. (Patricia) Duvall; and a niece, Forrestine Cooper Edmonson.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Bruno) Moran DePalma and Sarah (Robin) Moran Halcomb; a daughter-in-law, Mary Shanks Moran; granddaughters, Sarah (Jeff) DePalma Cosgrove, Alice Janette Moran, Jennifer (Chris) Halcomb-LeBeau; a grandson, John (Kristy) Halcomb; and several great-grandchildren and other relatives.

A private memorial service was held on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with burial in Albany Cemetery.

Campbell-New in charge of the arrangements.