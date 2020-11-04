Porter Sam Ayers, 40, of Clinton County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence in Clinton County, Kentucky.

He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, the son of Porter Eugene (Bonnie) Ayers and JoAnn (Bolton) (Robert) Ayers/Bermudez.

He was of Christian faith and a self-employed contractor. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sallie Craig Ayers.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Tina Jo (Barry) Draves of Portage, Indiana, nieces, Sadie and Allicia Draves, nephews, Jayden and Kian Brown, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Burial was in the Cumberland City Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky ,was in charge of arrangements.