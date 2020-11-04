Mark Lewis Hicks, 59, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on Monday, November 21, 1960, the son of Welby and Mildred Lewis Hicks. He was of Methodist faith, a member of Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church, and a welder for Rocore Thermal Systems.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lee Hicks, and an infant brother, Jerry Lee Hicks.

He is survived by his brother, Tim (Pam) Hicks; his nephew, Adam Hicks; special friend, Beth Moore; his granddaughter, Emma Leeann Hicks; and her mother, Kayla Scott, all of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bryant officiating. Burial was in the Parrish Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.