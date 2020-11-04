Zelma Maydine Key Roach, 86, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of John Grady and Mary Effie (Spears) Key. She was of Christian faith, a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, and a garment factory worker for OshKosh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Roach; siblings, Russell Key, J. T. Key, Opal Webb, Nell Moore, Athlene Jones, Josie Bailey, and Doris Norris.

She is survived by her children, Deborah “Debbie” Roach, Kathy (David) King, Dorothy Roach, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; her sister, Robbie Jones of Celina, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Luke (Sarah) King, Chelsea (Adam) Huber; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Luke King, officiating.

Burial was in the Roach and Short Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Roach and Short Cemetery, c/o Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, P.O. Box 810 Burkesville, Ky. 42717 or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive Somerset, Ky. 42503.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.