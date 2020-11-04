Mary Alice Parrigin, 87, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

She was a charter member of Gospel Independent Baptist Church.

She was the wife of the late William Howard Parrigin.

She is survived by her children; Phyllis (Danny) Schofield, Jamestown, Tennessee, and Cathy (Dwight) Collins, Burkesville, Kentucky, Terry (Helen) Parrigin, of Albany, David (Shirley) Parrigin, Jamestown, Tennessee, and Allen (Linda) Parrigin, Somerset, Kentucky; her siblings, Justine Bertram, of Monticello, Kentucky, James Neal, Louisville Kentucky, David Neal, Monticello, Kentucky, and Hubert Neal, of Illinois; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Gospel Independent Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Schofield, Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.