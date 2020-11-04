, 92, passed away on October 30, 2020, in Alabama.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky to the late Grover and Dora Carter McWhorter. He was a veteran of the Korean War, co-owner of McWhorter Implement Company for many years, was of the Christian faith and was a member of Maupin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Lynn (Connie) McWhorter, Patrick (Natalie) McWhorter, Lisa (Scott) Loux, and MaryLou (Nils) Fornell; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Mary Elizabeth; and siblings, Hattie L. Thrasher, Christell Meeks-Curry, Oscar McWhorter, Ralph McWhorter, Glenn McWhorter, Fred McWhorter, Lloyd McWhorter and Reed McWhorter; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McWhorter Cemetery, next to Peolia United Methodist Church. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Campbell-New Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: KY United Methodist Children’s Homes, Attn: Development Dept., 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356, or online at Kyumh.org.

Harold Carter McWhorter