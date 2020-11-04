CCMS honored for program implementation

Green River Regional Educational Co-Op (GRREC) recently honored schools for implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS)—an evidence-based, proactive approach to teaching and reinforcing behavioral expectations.

For the 2019-2020 school year, three schools in the Clinton County School District received recognition for outstanding efforts in implementing PBIS. Silver Recognition went to Albany Elementary School and Clinton County Early Childhood Center and Gold Recognition (the highest possible) went to Clinton County Middle School.

Pictured are, right to left, Melissa Campbell, District PBIS Coordinator; Angela Sloan, CCMS principal; Allison Thrasher, CCMS counselor; Josh Moons, CCMS assistant principal; and Donovan Hatfield, CCMS PBIS Coordinator. CCMS reached Gold Recognition in part for their in-school counseling program, team building measures such as “Tribe Time,” Class DOJO, Dawg Tags Rewards, lunch bunch, and other such efforts.