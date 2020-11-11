, 78, of Albany, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Medical Center-Albany.

He is survived by his wife, Erma Thomas Burton; three sons, Robert (Sue) Burton, of Albany, Rodney (Perlita) Burton, of St Louis, Missouri, and Norman (DeeDee) Burton, of Texas; one daughter, Tabitha Burton (Rocky Crain), of Texas; three step-children, Elizabeth (Robert) Lawrence, of Florida, David (Brooke) Mills, and Calvin Mills, both of Texas; one brother, Rodney (Phyllis) Burton, of Richmond, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren,; seven step-great-grandchildren; two aunts, Betty Cole and Jemima Ferguson; and an uncle, Jay Farmer.

Services will be held Thursday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley, officiating.

Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Bobby Burton