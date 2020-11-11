, 69, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Edna Stewart, and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Imogene Brumley, Wanda Hicks, and Ann Choate, and two brothers: Keith Stewart and Jerry Stewart.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Bookout; one son, Mitchell (Stacey) Neal; one sister, Judy Stewart; one brother, Jackie (Ann) Stewart, all of Albany; three grandchildren: Brittany (Cody) King, Whitney (Storm) Bookout, amd Hannah (Blake) Upchurch; four great-grandchildren: Xavier King, Easton Upchurch, Evelyn (Scarlett) King, and Ledger Upchurch.

Services were held Sunday, November 8, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stewart officiating.

Burial was in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Doris Faye Stewart Neal