, 82, of Louisville Kentucky, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Sam and Ila Moreland, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lloyd, and one grandchild.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Lloyd, of Louisville; two sons, Timothy (Hannah) Lloyd, of Summer Shade, Kentucky, and Greg (Michelle) Lloyd, of Lake City, Florida; three sisters, Judy (Keith) Cooksey, of Henryville, Indiana, Dorothy Taylor, of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Pat (Phillip) Huddleston, of Frankfort, Kentucky; one brother, Sammy (Nancy) Moreland, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 10 at Burchett Cemetery with Pastor Jennifer Campbell officiating.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Eva Deane Moreland Adams