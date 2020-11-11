, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Baptist Health, Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Luther and Christine Huckaby Thompson, a member of Riverview Nazarene Church and Eagle Lodge, in Munci, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jean Wade, Darrell Huckaby, and Beverly Joann Brown.

He is survived by three daughters, Beverly (Robert) Strong, of Albany, Indiana, Angelia Miller, of Muncie, Indiana, and Christina Vitatoe, of Yorktown, Indiana; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jaime McCutchen and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Burial was in Five Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Donald Lee Thompson