Three Clinton patients die in a one week span; county remains in the ‘Red-Critical Zone’

Clinton County experienced the worst week of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of fatalities, with three local patients passing away due to complications from the disease in the past seven days, according to statistics released from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

With 41 total patients currently listed as active cases as of Tuesday morning, the agency has reported three separate deaths since last Tuesday morning, which included two females and a male.

On Thursday, LCDHD reported the death of a 69 year old female patient who had passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, after being moved from a nursing home to a hospital.

On Friday, a 92 year old female was reported as having passed away from COVID-19.

Monday’s LCDHD Information Brief reported the third death of a Clinton County patient within a week’s span, a 74 year old male who had been hospitalized with the disease.

Those three deaths this past week bring the total number of deaths of Clinton County patients to seven since the pandemic first reached Kentucky in March.

Currently, Clinton County has 41 patients being treated for COVID-19 after having 40 new patients added to the rolls during a seven day span beginning last Tuesday, while 33 cases have been released during that same stretch.

Clinton County began the week last Tuesday with 33 active cases, according to LCDHD, seven of which were hospitalized.

As of Tuesday morning of this week, of the 41 active cases, 11 were being treated in hospitals.

Case numbers across the 10 county LCDHD region continued to spike daily, as is the case throughout Kentucky and across the nation.

The district reported its highest number of new cases in a day last Friday, November 6, when the agency added 113 cases across the 10 counties.

Clinton County also continues to have one of the highest case numbers in the region in terms of the Seven Day Average Incidence Rate per 100,000 population, remaining in the “red-critical” zone with an average on Tuesday morning of 55.92 cases, per 100,000 population.

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County had been listed as being a “red-critical” county for 41 straight days.

Nine of the 10 counties in the Lake Cumberland region were in the “red-critical” zone, with only McCreary being one step below, in the orange or “Community Spread” zone.

Early this week, state health officials were reporting that the COVID-19 cases were spiking in numbers across the entire state, with at least 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties being listed in the “red-critical” Incidence Rate zone.

With 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County as of Tuesday morning, there were 751 active cases in the 10 county LCDHD region, led by Pulaski County with 199 active cases.

In addition to Clinton County’s current COVID-19 cases, other counties in the LCDHD region’s case counts, and the number of hospitalized patients in parentheses, Adair 110 (6); Casey 71 (3); Cumberland 28 (6); Green 52 (2); McCreary 32 (3); Pulaski 199 (5); Russell 50 (5); Taylor 115 (1); Wayne 53 (2).