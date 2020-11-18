APD releases October activity report

Albany Police Department has released its activity report for the month of October 2020. During the month, the department issued 44 citations for 26 separate violations.

Citations issued for the month are as follows: three each for domestic violence; public intoxication; criminal mischief and probation violation.

There were two citations for each of the following: no insurance; expired registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator’s license; trafficking in a controlled substance; assault-third degree; terroristic threatening; failure to appear; and possession of marijuana.

One citation each was issued for the following: reckless driving; assault- fourth degree; failure to produce insurance card; speeding over 25; operating on a suspended license; alcohol intoxication; theft by unlawful taking; DUI; burglary-third degree; violation of EPO/DVO; disorderly conduct-second degree; and receiving stolen property.

During October, the police department also served two warrants, one criminal summons and answered 276 calls.