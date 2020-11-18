Fiscal court holds short special meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held another short special meeting last Thursday morning with five of six members present and three items of business on the agenda.

The court voted to pay election officers by unanimous vote and also approved a payment of just over $144,600 for blacktopping work, which will be reimbursed by state FLEX funds.

The court, on three separate votes, also approved three cash transfers, all from the Occupational Tax Fund to the EMS, Jail and General Fund accounts to meet payroll.

The court will hold its regular monthly meeting this Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m. and the meeting will be streamed live on the County Judge/Executive’s Facebook page.