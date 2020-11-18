Albany City Council holds short special meeting

Albany City Council, after having postponed its regular meeting this month due to it falling on election day, held a very short special call meeting last Tuesday, November 10, with five of six council members on hand and a very limited agenda.

After approving the minutes from the previous meeting, Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce congratulated the two new council members who were elected in the general election, Joe Stockton and Sarah Wilson-Browning.

Those new members will officially take their seats in early January.

City Clerk Melissa Smith did announce the city had applied for a CARES Act grant in the amount of $144,100 which would help fund the salaries of first responders for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another possible CARES Act related grant could be available to be applied for, she noted.

Councilman Gene Ferrill asked about the status of the filters for the water treatment plant.

City legal advisor Norb Sohm advised that the filter upgrades were part of the overall grant funding for upgrades to the plant and the city’s new chemical company was working with officials on that particular project.

Prior to the approximate 10 minute meeting being adjourned, councilman Tony Delk congratulated all the winners in the most recent city council race.

Both Delk and council woman Renee York opted not to see reelection for another term this year.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, at 5 p.m.