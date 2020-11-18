Thompson sentenced on abuse charges

A man accused of several counts of sexual abuse-first degree against a minor has been formally sentenced to 10 years prison time in Clinton Circuit Court.

Clifton Thompson was sentenced on November 5, pursuant to a plea agreement he had reached with the Commonwealth on September 3.

Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams presided over the sentencing of the case, which Thompson had originally been charged with earlier in the year and subsequently indicted.

The defendant pled guilty to voyeurism with a sentence of 12 months imposed. Further, he pled guilty to sexual abuse first degree (vulnerable victim), seven counts and a sentence of ten years each were imposed.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, who opposed probation, the sentences are to run concurrent for a total of 10 years to serve and the defendant will receive credit for any time served.

A total of eight counts of first degree sexual abuse were dismissed under terms of the plea agreement.

Several other cases were on the November docket, with several defendants reaching plea agreements. The following are cases in which some type of resolutions were reached or orders issued in court.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Ricky Lance Poore.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing charges of arson first degree and five counts of wanton endangerment first degree and amending the charge of assault third degree under one indictment to wanton endangerment first degree.

Upon a plea of guilty to wanton endangerment first degree, the defendant would receive a five year sentence, probated for five years with supervision and enter and complete the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

Final sentencing is scheduled for December 3.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Arnold P. Bell.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, the defendant shall receive a five year sentence, probated for five years with supervision.

Final sentencing is scheduled for December 3.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joey L. Garrett.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: failure to maintain insurance, possession of a controlled substance not in original container, two counts of possession of a controlled substance third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, the defendant would receive a five year sentence, probated for five years with supervision and upon a plea of guilty to DUI first degree, would pay a fine of $200 and court cost.

Final sentencing is scheduled for December 3.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Michael Daley.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Upon a plea of guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance first degree, the defendant shall receive a three year sentence on each charge to run concurrent for three years, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision and be assessed by the Social Service Clinician.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Curtis Lee Hollan.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon a plea of guilty to tampering with physical evidence, the defendant would receive a five year sentence. Upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree, a three year sentence. The two sentences would run concurrent for five years, with the defendant to serve 30 days home incarceration and the balance pretrial diverted for five years with supervision.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Sierra Piercy.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance second degree, and further amending the charge of possession of a controlled substance first degree to second degree.

Upon a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled substance second degree, the defendant shall receive a sentence of 12 months, probated for two years with supervision.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Austin Reed.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing charges of burglary second degree, intimidating a participant in a legal process and harassing communications.

Upon a plea of guilty to theft by unlawful taking over $500, the defendant would receive a sentence of five years, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Brittany Wray, originally charged with drug related offenses, including possession of a controlled substance, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Chris Stinson, originally charged with assault second degree and fourth degree, the defendant acknowledged having violated terms and conditions of probation and the court revoked same.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke probation, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Amber D. Maloy, originally charged with tampering with physical evidence, drug offenses and persistent felony offender, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke probation in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jonathan T. Dyer, charged with fleeing or evading police, traffic violations and wanton endangerment, the defendant acknowledged having violated terms and conditions of probation and the court revoked same.

* During motion hour, motion to revoke probation in the case of Commonwealth vs. Danny Holman, charged with flagrant nonsupport, in lieu of revocation, the court ordered the defendant be assessed for eligibility in the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Alesha Melton, charged with criminal trespass and drug related offenses, a trial was scheduled for December 2.

Several defendants appeared for arraignment on charges, each entering not guilt pleas and having pretrial conference dates scheduled, while other cases were continued generally.