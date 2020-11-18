Albany City Hall, Clinton County Courthouse closed to walk-in traffic

Two separate orders released to the Clinton County News this week note that both centers for local government services are being closed to walk-in traffic beginning Monday, November 23.

On Monday morning, the Clinton County News received notice from the City of Albany that both City Hall and the Albany Water Department would be closed to walk-in traffic beginning Monday.

That notice urged people wishing to pay water bills, tax bills or Mediacom cable television bills, to use the drop box located in front of the Albany Water Department location.

Should citizens need to speak with someone at Albany City Hall in person, they can do so either by telephone (606-387-6011), or by calling that same number to make an appointment to request a city employee meet in person. It was also pointed out that city employees will be available during this time between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. only.

On Monday afternoon, the Clinton County News was also notified by Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig that he had issued a similar Executive Order that would effectively close the Clinton County Courthouse to walk-in traffic, also effective Monday, November 23.

“For the purposes of safety for the community as well as staff and to reduce the community spread of disease and continue efforts to confront and limit the spread of COVID-19, the Clinton County Courthouse will cease providing in-person government services to the public,” Craig explained in issuing the executive order.

He further explained that until further notice, walk-up window service, if needed, would be provided to citizens by the Clinton County Sheriff, Clinton County Clerk and the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s offices.

Phone numbers for all of the offices within the courthouse are:

County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig: 606-387-5234

County Clerk Nathan Collins: 606-387-5943

Circuit Court Clerk Jake Staton: 606-387-6424

County Sheriff/Property Tax: 606-387-5111

PVA/Pat Campbell: 606-387-5938

County Attorney Michael Rains: 606-387-0780

CDW/Ashley Mason: 606-387-6740

Probation-Parole/Carson Payne: 606-425-8274