, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

He was a member of Highway Church of the Nazarene.

He was the son of the late Walter and Pearl Cross, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Cross Young, and two brothers, Billy S. Cross and Bobby K. Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Cross; two sons, Rodney (Karla) Cross and Richard (Susan) Cross; one brother, Donnie S. (Betty Carol) Cross, all of Albany; six grandchildren, Eric (Cassandra) Guffey, Dillon Crawford, Bryson Cross, Kane Cross, Katelyn Owens, and Courtney Coulter; three great-grandchildren, Kenzlee, Keeton, Kayson, Brentley, and Collins.

Funeral services were private.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Ralph C. Cross