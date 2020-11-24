, 82, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation in Rockcastle County, Kentucky.

He was the son of Roscoe and Essie Dean (Duvall)Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Mary Helen Brown Armstrong; his children, Allen Mark Armstrong, Cheryle Yvonne Armstrong, Barry Dustin Armstrong; his grandson, Ricky Matthew Davis, a step-granddaughter, Brandy Gibson Little; his siblings, Leona Armstrong, Darwin Armstrong, Francis Armstrong, and a great-nephew, Eric Cravens.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Davis, Angie (Greg) Brown, Vince (Jessica) Armstrong, all of Albany, Kentucky; a sister, Virginia Coffey of Albany, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Pam Armstrong; grandchildren, JoAnna Piatt, Ashley Armstrong, Nicole Shelton, Nick Armstrong, Jessica Murphy, Dustin Armstrong; step-grandchildren, Tyler Calahan, Serenity Catron, Aiden Calahan, Sharla (Brown) VanWinkle, and Keith Gibson; six great-grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; nieces, Carolyn (Benny) Brown of Albany, Kentucky, Gay (Richard) Hay of Somerset, Kentucky, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm (CST) at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Armstrong officiating.

Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Gene Armstrong