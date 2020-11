Carolyn M. Pryor, 75, of Byrdstown Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Frank Pryor.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Schafer, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and a sister, Janet Sunderland, of Canal Fulton, Ohio.

Funeral services were private.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.