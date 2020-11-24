Joyce Armstrong, 92, of Michigan, passed away there on October 30, 2020.

She was born in Greensburg, Kentucky, the first born of Anna and Leonard Powell. She moved to Albany at the age of 10, where she met and later married David Armstrong.

Mrs. Armstrong was an accomplished teacher, graduating from Western Kentucky State Teacher’s College in 1955. She was a tireless worker throughout her career, always looking out for the less fortunate.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Michael Armstrong, and a grandson, Daniel David Milanowski. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Rianhard, Shirley Norris, and Max Powell.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Benjie) Lapus, Deborah (Steve) Milanowski, Laura (Jim) VanDerBos, and David II (Lindy) Armstrong; a brother, David Arden (Rebecca) Powell; and brother-in-law, Elliott Armstrong, of Albany; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.

She was laid to rest in a family plot, next to her beloved husband, in the Plainfield Township Cemetery in Belmont, Michigan.

Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids or Albany United Methodist Church are suggested for expressions of sympathy. To read the full obituary, or to share a memory, go to Stegengafuneralchapel.com.