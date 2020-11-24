, 76, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born in Missouri, the son of Raymond and Melburn Bippus Pruett.

He was a retired minister of the Nazarene faith, attended the Highway Nazarene Church, and an Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Pruett; brother-in-law, Fred Bouslog; and his in-laws.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Gail Sloan Pruett, of Albany, Kentucky; daughters, Vanessa (David) Walker of Albany, Kentucky, Darlene (Matthew) Blevins of Walton, Kentucky; siblings, Melbadean Scalf of Noblesville, Indiana, Donnie (Phyllis) Pruett of Noblesville, Indiana, Mike Pruett of Anderson, Indiana; grandchildren, Taylor (Ryan) Schmieder, Tyler, Peyton, and Maddy.

The funeral was conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating.

Campbell-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bro. Major Raymond Pruett