, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rockcastle Care & Rehab in Rockcastle, Kentucky.

She was the wife of the late Ray Kendrick Lovelace, and was also preceded in death by a son, Garry Ray Lovelace.

She is survived by a son, Jimmy (Debby) Lovelace, of Albany, Kentucky; brothers Cyrus Vance Guthrie and Steve Guthrie, both of Albany, Kentucky, and Jim Guthrie, of Covington Kentucky; two grandchildren: Jade Lovelace (Ben Smith) and Travis (Becky) Lovelace; two great-grandchildren, Kasyn and Kressli Massengale.

Funeral services were private.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Faye Lovelace