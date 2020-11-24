Roy Kelsey Melton

, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky,

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Roy Payton and Lizzie Anderson Melton.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force, was a Jefferson County Public School Bus Driver, worked 23 years at National Distillers and also worked at P. Lorillard Tobacco Company.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patsy Davis; sons, David M. (Lori) Melton, Barry M. Melton, and Christopher W. (Robyn) Melton; grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah), Jordan (Taylor), Jared, Dylan, Brady and Brooks Melton; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Gemma, and Forest Melton; and sister, Joyce Randall.

His funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Fern Creek Funeral Home, Louisville, Kentucky, with burial in Penn Run Memorial Park.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, is sharing this obituary as a professional courtesy.

Online condolences at norris-new.com.

