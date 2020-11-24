, 74, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Roy Lee Melton and the late Creola Suratt Melton Richard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Deborah Sells, Barbara Sneed, brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie (Gay) Melton, son, Chris D. Melton, and step-father, Orville Richard.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Cash Melton of Albany, Kentucky, his children, Michael (Nikki) Melton of Albany, Kentucky, Carol (Jim) Fisher of Baxter, Tennessee, Mitchell (Kim) Stonecipher of Cookeville, Tennessee; siblings, Sue (Darrell) Jenkins of Albany, Kentucky, Rachel (Tim) Stinson, Carolyn Highbaugh, Larry (Leslie) Richard, Jeannie Richard; grandchildren, Chris Melton, Jared (DeAnn) Turner, Rachel (Jacob) Norrod, Megan (Rob) Halfacre, Kyle Turner, Amber (Bubba) Jolly,;great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Norrod, Kenli Norrod, Brayleigh Turner, Willow Turner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Gray, Bro. Scott Jones, and Bro. Rick Duvall officiating.

Burial was in the Boils and Cash Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Granville Lee Melton