, 59, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence in Albany, Kentucky.

He was of the Baptist faith and attended Grace Fellowship Church. He was a 911 dispatcher for Clinton County and had been an E.M.T. since 1978.

He was the son of Ina Nell Stockton Tallent. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Stockton Owens, maternal grandparents, Rob and Ruby Stockton, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his grandson, Aaden Owens of Albany, Kentucky; special cousin, Wendy Marcum of Albany, Kentucky; uncle, Terry (Joretta) Stockton of Johnson City, Tennessee; aunt, Betty Groce of Byrdstown, Tennessee; special daughter, Kayla (Jesse) Shirley of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; special friend, Barbara (Billy) Simmons of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; several cousins also survive, along with all his Emergency Services family.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm (CST) at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating.

Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Stockton