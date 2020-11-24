Elmore cited for customer service excellence

During October, Mediacom celebrated Customer Service Week. James Elmore was awarded the prestigious National Gold Scorecard Award, earning the overall best scorecard for the entire company for 2020. Company wide, Mediacom employs 4,300 people, and Elmore was one of 183 recognized for high-performance achievement in 2020.

Elmore is a resident of Albany, Kentucky and has served Mediacom customers in this area for 8 years. He has earned top honors with Mediacom during customer service week over the past three years, receiving national level awards in 2019 and 2020. Congratulations James on a job well done! Keep up the good work! Your customers appreciate you!